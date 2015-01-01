|
Citation
|
Potter R, Jamieson S, Jain A, Leka S, Dollard M, O'Keeffe V. Safety Sci. 2022; 154: e105854.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper presents a critical appraisal of the international literature in relation to national work health and safety (WHS) policy evaluation for the management of psychosocial hazards and risks and the protection of work-related psychological health. We reviewed policy evaluation publications from the last 20 years (i.e. between 2001 and 2021). In total, 26 publications were identified and analysed based on: the origin of the research, participants involved, data collection strategies and the data analysis techniques. As an additional component of this review we also synthesised the key findings and implications derived from current policy evaluation efforts.
Language: en