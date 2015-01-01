Abstract

In times of crisis, schools are expected to help students deal with the situation and any help offered should consider the social and emotional problems arising from the critical event. Therefore, school-based activities enabling children to recognize the experience and work through it are essential to sustain their normal development and prevent academic and mental health problems. This paper provides an overview of the literature on universal school crisis interventions. We performed a scoping literature search in Scopus, ERIC, and Psych Info for articles published between January 2000 and May 2021 and identified 32 universal school-based crisis interventions based on three main crisis types (armed conflict, natural disaster, and Covid-19). Analysis of the methodologies and theoretical backgrounds generated six key psychoeducational factors commonly adopted. Comparing the different programmes in terms of topics, course content, duration, and methodology can help administrators and educators select the most appropriate crisis intervention for their school and situation. We also discuss the collaboration between mental health care specialists, school teams, and other important factors needed to implement these programmes and ensure their effectiveness under real-life conditions.

Language: en