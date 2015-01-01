SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Śliwińska A. Sci. J. Silesian Univ. Technol. Ser. Transp. 2021; 111: 161-168.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Silesian University of Technology)

DOI

10.20858/sjsutst.2021.111.14

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article presents the threats to civil aviation, which may be committed on board aircraft. There are also described solutions, which implemented can increase the security of aircraft. This directly influences the security of the entire civil aviation sector. Many procedures can be introduced by airlines (air carriers) on board aircraft, within the aircraft while its layover, or stand on the airport's surfaces for protection against threats.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print