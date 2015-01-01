Abstract

Intersections, for vehicles coming from different directions, are conflict points in road networks. When a driver approaching a signalised intersection encounters the yellow light, he/she is in a dilemma either to safely stop or to pass through the intersection during clearance time. The decision to stop or to pass may change depending on some factors such as duration of yellow light, deceleration and acceleration rate, width of intersection, speed and length of vehicle, etc. This study aims to put forth the effects of some related factors affecting the length of the Type I dilemma zone. To perform this study, five factors including vehicle speed, maximum deceleration rate, perception-reaction time, clearance time, the total intersection width-vehicle length were considered and a total of 648 different traffic cases were investigated. The study results showed that the Type I dilemma zone length increased with the increase of speed, total intersection width-vehicle length and perception-reaction time, but decreased with the increase of clearance time and deceleration rate.

Language: en