|
Citation
|
Leonhard A, Leonhard C, Sander C, Schomerus G. Addict. Behav. 2022; 134: e107426.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35870440
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Low problem recognition is a barrier to seeking treatment for alcohol use disorder ("AUD"). Promoting continuum belief narratives, which conceptualize AUD as a spectrum, together with narratives that promote non-abstinence recovery may boost self-recognition of risky drinking. This experimental study examines the effect of dichotomous vs continuous symptom narratives and non-abstinence vs abstinence recovery narratives on self-recognition of risky drinking among students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use disorder; Abstinence; Continuum beliefs; Disease models; Recovery goal; Self-recognition