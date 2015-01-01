|
Citation
|
Quinones C, Navarro A. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2022; 14(3): e1739.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35869841
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Teen dating violence (TDV) refers to the physical, sexual and/or psychological violence that takes place within a romantic relationship amongst teenagers. TDV has devastating consequences for the victims, particularly for young women, who also experience increased risk of relationship violence in their adulthood. In view of this, the implementation of effective TDV prevention programs has the potential to tackle both TDV and contribute to eradicate gender-based violence. The aim of this study was to conduct a systematic review examining the effectiveness of the TDV programs published during the last decade (2011-2021).
Language: en