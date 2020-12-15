Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom saw higher rates of combat ocular trauma (COT) than any past U.S. conflict. The improvised explosive device, the signature weapon of the conflicts, as well as improved personal protective equipment and combat medical care all attributed to COT being the fourth most common injury sustained by wounded U.S. service members. This review describes the epidemiology, mechanisms, and treatment patterns and discusses the relationship of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) to ocular injuries sustained by U.S. service members during the War on Terror.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A mixed-methods review of the literature was conducted by extracting data from PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane research databases between December 15, 2020, and January 25, 2021, using the COVIDENCE review management software.



RESULTS: Of 827 articles for review, 50 were deemed relevant. Articles were separated using the Birmingham Eye Trauma Terminology into open globe, closed globe, mixed/injury management only, and TBI. Seventeen articles were found to discuss data pertaining to particular databases. Overall, six articles discussed open-globe injuries in the setting of overall COT with a reported rate of 38-64%. Three articles discussed closed-globe injuries in the context of overall COT with a rate of 39-47%. Numerous articles discussed the relationship between COT and TBI. Within the Walter Reed Ocular Trauma Database, 40% of patients with ocular trauma had concomitant TBI. Additionally, the visual sequelae of ocular trauma ranged from 9% to 50% among reporting studies. Other ocular injury patterns receiving attention include neuro-ophthalmic and oculoplastic injuries. By far the most common mechanism of COT was blast injury (64-84%), with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) accounting for 51-69% of ocular injuries. Among the large reporting databases, 41-45% of COT required surgical treatment with an overall enucleation rate of 12-17%.



CONCLUSIONS: The Global War on Terrorism saw an evolution in the types of ocular injuries sustained by U.S. service members compared to previous conflicts. The widespread use of IEDs led to injury patterns not encountered in previous conflicts. Weapons of today utilize blast and shrapnel as the mechanism for destruction. Sequelae such as TBIs and complicated head and neck trauma have pushed innovation in the field of ophthalmology. Improvements in medical technology and personal protective equipment have resulted in not only survival of previously life-threatening injuries, but also a greater chance of severe loss of vision. By analyzing ocular injury data from the trauma literature, improvements in education and training can lead to improvements in point-of-injury care and eye protection for the next generation of warfighters.

Language: en