Abstract

Providing care to methamphetamine-related callout events in the pre-hospital environment is often complex and resource-intensive, requiring staff to manage agitation and violence related side effects of methamphetamines. In Australia, emergency responders are increasingly required to attend events related to methamphetamines, even though reports suggest methamphetamine use across Australia has declined. The aim of the study was to explore Australian Police and Paramedic experiences attending methamphetamine-related events. Qualitative descriptive phenomenology design was employed using semi-structured interviews with employed police (10) and paramedics (8) from Australia. Data were analysed using thematic analysis. Participants described the complexities associated with providing pre-hospital care of people affected by methamphetamines. Participants described associated domestic/family violence, increased levels of violence, challenges with communication, and responder emotional and psychological distress and physical injury. Violence associated with methamphetamine use is a critical factor in pre-hospital care. Workplace violence and family/domestic violence are important issues that require further research to ensure families and staff are well supported and have the services they need to continue responding to people affected by methamphetamine use. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

