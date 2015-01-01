Abstract

This study seeks a better understanding of the acceptance of geospatial technology with Light Detention and Ranging (LIDAR) in road design in a developing country, Malaysia. Existing surveying measurement methods to provide quick, accurate, and reliable information are unsuccessful in producing an expected result, especially in large areas. In addition, topographic data cannot be observed well with the conventional total station method in areas under thick canopies, which is challenging to identify road areas at risk to the environment, such as slope failure. Geospatial surveying technology by LiDAR helps in measuring fields over a wide area and provides a broader spatial extent. At the same time, the laser capability of airborne LiDAR, which penetrates the canopy, helps give accurate readings on the terrain. However, the use of LiDAR geospatial technology for use in road design is still insufficient to date. Thus, this study is developed to identify the factors that influence the use of LiDAR in road design among engineers. Factors identified are barriers, motivation, and strategy. Barrier factors consist of lack of knowledge, risk, cost, and human aspects that slow down the development of LiDAR use. On the other hand, motivational factors consist of encouraging engineers to obtain knowledge about LiDAR and to use it more widely. Meanwhile, a strategy factor form increases LiDAR measurement methods through activities or work procedures. The finding shows that barriers and strategy factors are the significant factors that affect the acceptance of LiDAR among engineers. However, motivational factors have no significant effect to engineers in accepting the use of LiDAR. The advantages of this study and its limitations are also discussed. Finally, this study also provides compilation of few suggestions pertaining this topic to improve future research.

