Abstract

Along with the development of capacities for the improvement of traffic safety, this work creates a model that analyzes the impact of the total number of centers for technical inspections of motor vehicles on the occurrence and consequences of accidents in a selected area. By using the statistical program SPSS26 and applying standard multiple regression, an analysis of the statistical correlations between a continuous dependent variable (number of accidents caused by technical malfunctions of vehicles) and two independent variables (number of centers for technical inspections of vehicles and number of vehicles registered by police jurisdictions) was performed. The aim of this work was to determine the influence of a part of the dependent variable's variance that was explained by the variance of independent variables. The research results showed that the total number of technical inspections in relation to the number of registered vehicles in the selected area included a much larger part of the dependent variable's variance, which referred to the total number of accidents caused by vehicles' technical inspections. The results also showed a negative correlation value, i.e., that a larger number of technical inspections in relation to the number of registered vehicles did not have a positive impact on the increase in the number of accidents and consequences where the cause was technical malfunction, as well as that the number of centers and the number of registered vehicles had different influences on the occurrence of accidents and their consequences.

Language: en