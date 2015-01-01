Abstract

The development of disaster prevention literacy is not listed as a compulsory course in the K-12 education system in Taiwan, and there are very few academic departments that focus mainly on disaster prevention education in the domestic higher education system. For Taiwan, where disasters are relatively frequent, it is indispensable for every citizen to have the proper disaster prevention knowledge and response skills. In recent years, education courses related to disaster prevention have been gradually set up in general education courses in universities and colleges in response to the trend. This study took students of the elective courses on disaster prevention education in the general education courses of universities as the experimental subjects. Supplemented by the social participation course operation model, the cooperation of team members during the course can bring students a different experiential value to further achieve the teaching goal of improving learning achievement and feedback. It was found from the research results that: (1) the appropriate disaster prevention course arrangement can bring positive and significant effects on the dimensions of perceived experience and team interaction; (2) the learning mode of the university disaster prevention education course, combined with the social participation course operation model, was helpful to the improvement of experiential value and learning achievement; (3) the mediation regression analysis showed the cooperation mode of group team members' interaction did have a partial mediation effect in terms of experiential value, as well as learning achievement and feedback compared with the traditional pure classroom teaching model. The research results indicated that the teaching effectiveness of the disaster prevention education course for college students with the social participation course operation model was good.

