Abstract

Since the Korean War, Seoul has applied a growth-oriented approach to urban development, resulting in insufficient amount of public spaces. Such lack of public spaces has been addressed partially through private development, which has exacerbated the lack of public domain for the socially disadvantaged groups. Accordingly, local governments have increasingly sought to solve this problem by developing underutilized underpasses. This study analyzes the development of Social Care Type (SCT) underpasses in Seoul and how they meet the characteristics of sustainable development. The study findings reveal that the Seoul Metropolitan Government's approach to the development of underpasses forms a virtuous cycle where the Triple Bottom Line (TBL) constituting sustainability--social, economic, and environmental factors--forms a feedback-loop relationship. Based on this systemic review of nine case studies of underpass development in Seoul, this article suggests a new paradigm for underpass space development that could be applied in the future by Seoul and other modern cities.

