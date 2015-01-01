Abstract

Firefighters in Taiwan often wear expired protective clothing, which raises concerns regarding their safety. Extending the service life of fire protective clothing can improve firefighter safety and ensure environmental sustainability. In this study, an analytic hierarchy process was used to understand which risk factors should be prioritized in the design of firefighting turnout gear. We surveyed 30 experts in the field of firefighting and safety management on the importance of various risk factors related to turnout gear. A risk level of 70% was taken as the threshold of tolerable risk. The rankings of the weighted risk factors demonstrate that eliminating 12 of the 28 risk factors will result in 73% safety. These 12 factors are, in order of maximum risk, insufficient flame resistance, insufficient heat resistance, putting on the suit components in the wrong order, insufficient resistance to tears and punctures, poor agility, heavy overall weight, insufficient water resistance, lack of flame-retardant fibers, high levels of toxicity, insufficient internal circulation, no air filtration device, and poor air permeability. Consideration of these factors in the design of fire protective clothing can extend service life, help achieve sustainable development goals, and ensure firefighters' safety.

Language: en