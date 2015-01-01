Abstract

Median U-turn intersection treatment (MUIT) has been considered as an alternative measure to reduce congestion and traffic conflict at intersection areas, but the required spacing between the U-turn opening and the intersection limits its applicability. In this paper, a U-turn design with Advance Left Turn (UALT) is proposed with the aim of addressing the disadvantages of insufficient intersection spacing and difficulty in the continuous vehicle lane change. UALT provides a dedicated lane to advance the turning vehicle out of the intersection and directly to the U-turn opening without interacting with through traffic. The effectiveness and traffic volume applicability of UALT was demonstrated through field data investigation, simulation and analysis with VISSIM software. The proposed design was evaluated in terms of three parameters: delay, queue length and the number of stops. The results show that when the traffic volume range of the main road is (1900, 2200) pcu/h and the traffic volume of the secondary road is more than 900 pcu/h, the optimization effect of UALT on both conventional intersections and MUIT is very significant. Taking a signal-controlled intersection in Zhengzhou City, China, as an example to build a simulation model, compared with the conventional intersection and MUIT, the delay drop is reduced by 73.48% and 41.48%, the queue length is reduced by 84.85% and 41.66%, and the operation efficiency is significantly improved.

Language: en