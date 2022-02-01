Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the health problems related to chauffeur driving and identify its related risk factors.



METHODS A questionnaire survey was carried out among the four regions of Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou and Zunyi through recruitment and selection of driverless drivers, to understand the three types of road traffic injuries, fatigue in the past 30 days, and physical discomfort in the past 12 months. The incidence of driving-related health problems and its influencing factors were explored using multivariate logistic regression.



RESULTS The incidence of driving-related health problems (road traffic injury, feeling tired or unwell) was 52.29% for chauffeurs. The incidence of road traffic injury in the past 12 months, feeling tired in the past 30 days, and feeling unwell in the past 30 days were 4.59%, 50.46% and 6.12%, respectively. The logistic regression results showed that drivers who were part-timers, exercised twice or less per week, did not eat three meals on time, had long driving experience and had sleep problems had a higher risk of driving-related health problems ( P < 0.05), OR The values ​​and 95% confidence intervals were 1.922 (1.013, 3.647), 2.032 (1.213, 3.402), 3.187 (1.556, 6.529), 2.006 (1.124, 3.581) and 3.240 (1.733, 6.059).



CONCLUSIONS This study found that chauffeured drivers had a higher incidence of fatigue and lower incidence of physical discomfort and road traffic injuries during driving. Part-time chauffeurs are at higher risk for driving-related health problems.



目的 了解代驾司机驾驶相关健康问题并识别其相关危险因素。方法 在北京、天津、杭州和遵义四个地区通过招募选取代驾司机中开展问卷调查，了解其过去12个月内在工作过程中发生道路交通伤害、过去30天内感觉疲劳、身体不适这三种与驾驶相关健康问题的发生情况，并运用多元logistic回归探究其影响因素。结果 代驾司机驾驶相关健康问题（道路交通伤害、感觉疲劳或身体不适）发生率为52.29%。过去12个月内发生道路交通伤害、过去30天感觉疲劳和过去30天内身体不适的发生率分别为4.59%、50.46%和 6.12%。logistic回归结果表明，兼职、每周锻炼2次及以下、不按时吃三餐、有长时间驾驶经历和有睡眠问题的代驾司机发生驾驶相关健康问题的风险较高（P＜0.05），OR值及95%置信区间分别为1.922（1.013，3.647）、2.032（1.213，3.402），3.187（1.556，6.529）、2.006（1.124，3.581）和3.240（1.733，6.059）。结论 本研究发现代驾司机在驾驶过程感觉疲劳的发生率较高，感觉身体不适和道路交通伤害的发生率较低。兼职代驾司机发生驾驶相关健康问题的风险更高。

