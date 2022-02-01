Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the current situation and influencing factors of injury-related knowledge and risky behaviors of junior high school students, so as to provide scientific reference for injury behavior intervention of junior high school students.



METHODS The cluster sampling method was used to select 2 junior high school students to investigate injury-related knowledge and behavior and influencing factors. Statistical analysis was performed using t-test, analysis of variance and analysis of variance for trend.



RESULTS A total of 1 099 valid questionnaires were recovered, including 581 males (52.87%) and 518 females (47.13%). The average score of injury-related knowledge of junior high school students was (14.24±2.83) points, and the lowest awareness rate of injury-related knowledge was the applicable age of child safety seat (5.91%), the treatment method of gas poisoning (18.38%) and the rabies vaccine after dog bite the best injection time (37.76%). The average score of injury-related risky behaviors was (50.13±12.19) points. The higher incidence of risky behaviors was not checking the safety of sports equipment before exercising (64.79%), cycling without helmets (63.24%), and playing roller skating and scooters. Do not wear protective gear when exercising (62.78%). There were statistically significant differences in injury-related knowledge scores and risk behavior scores among junior high school students with different grades, grades, and parental education levels whether they were only children or not ( P < 0.05). There was a statistically significant difference in injury-related knowledge scores between different genders ( P < 0.001 ), while there was no statistical difference in injury-related risk behavior scores ( P > 0.05 ).



CONCLUSION The lack of injury-related knowledge and the high incidence of risky behaviors among junior high school students cannot be ignored. According to the current situation of junior high school students' injury-related knowledge and risky behaviors and their influencing factors, students with different genders, grades, grades, parents' educational levels and family conditions should be targeted. Take targeted interventions.



目的 分析初中生伤害相关知识与危险行为现状及其影响因素，为初中生的伤害行为干预提供科学参考依据。方法 采用整群抽样方法选取2所初中在校生，调查伤害相关知识与行为及影响因素。采用t检验、方差分析和趋势方差分析进行统计分析。结果 共回收有效调查问卷1 099份，其中男生581人（52.87%），女生518人（47.13%）。初中生伤害相关知识平均得分为（14.24±2.83）分，伤害相关知识知晓率最低为儿童安全座椅的适用年龄（5.91%）、煤气中毒的处理方法（18.38%）以及犬咬伤后狂犬疫苗的最佳注射时（37.76%）。伤害相关危险行为平均得分为（50.13±12.19） 分，危险行为发生率较高的为运动前不检查运动器械是否安全（64.79%）、骑车不戴头盔（63.24%）以及玩轮滑、滑板车等运动时不戴护具（62.78%）。是否为独生子女，不同年级、成绩、父母文化程度的初中生，伤害相关知识得分与危险行为得分的差异均有统计学意义（P＜0.05）。不同性别的伤害相关知识得分的差异有统计学意义（P＜0.001），而伤害相关危险行为得分的差异无统计学意义（P＞0.05）。结论 初中生缺乏伤害相关知识与危险行为高发生率的情况不容忽视，应根据初中生伤害相关知识与危险行为现状及其影响因素，针对不同性别、年级、成绩、父母文化程度与家庭状况的学生采取针对性的干预措施。

