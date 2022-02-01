Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the prevalence and correlation of school violence and Internet addiction among middle school students in Shantou City, and to provide basis for the implementation of targeted prevention and control strategies.



METHODS A cross-sectional survey was carried out in Shantou City in June 2021, and students from 3 middle schools were randomly selected as the survey subjects for a questionnaire survey. The survey content includes socio-demographic information, family situation, Internet addiction, school violence experience in the past year, etc.



RESULTS A total of 1 288 middle school students were investigated in this study. Among them, there were 727 boys (56.44%) and 561 girls (43.56%). The Internet usage rate of middle school students in Shantou was 97.28%, 308 (24.58%) middle school students were moderate Internet addicts, and 20 (1.60%) middle school students were severe Internet addicts. The incidence of school violence among middle school students in Shantou in the past year was 73.91%. Among them, the incidence of physical violence was 47.36%, and the incidence of psychological violence was 68.25%. With the increase of the degree of Internet addiction, the incidence of school violence in middle school students also gradually increased ( P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION The incidence of school violence and Internet addiction among middle school students in Shantou is relatively high, and there is a certain correlation between the two.



目的 了解汕头市中学生的校园暴力与网络成瘾流行情况及其相关性，为有针对性地实施防控策略提供依据。方法 于2021年6月在汕头市开展横断面调查，随机抽取3所中学的学生作为调查对象进行问卷调查。调查内容包括社会人口学信息、家庭情况、网络成瘾、过去一年的校园暴力经历等。结果 本研究共调查了1 288名中学生。其中男生727人（56.44%），女生561人（43.56%）。汕头市中学生互联网使用率为97.28%，308名（24.58%）中学生为中度网络成瘾者，20名（1.60%）中学生为重度网络成瘾者。汕头市中学生过去一年内校园暴力的发生率为73.91%。其中，躯体暴力的发生率为47.36%，心理暴力的发生率为68.25%。随着网络成瘾程度的上升，中学生校园暴力的发生率也逐渐升高（P＜0.001）。结论 汕头市中学生校园暴力与网络成瘾的发生率较高，且二者存在一定的相关性。

