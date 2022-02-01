SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

刘智洁，周凡，郑紫薇，李嘉怡，熊雅妮，黄鹏. Inj. Med. 2022; 11(2): 47-52.

2 040名中学生校园被欺凌行为与非自杀性自伤的关系：情绪调节策略的中介作用

10.3868/j.issn.2095-1566.2022.02.008

OBJECTIVE To explore the mediating effect of emotion regulation strategies in middle school students between school bullying and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).

METHODS On January 6, 2021, the information of 2 040 students in a middle school in Jiangxi Province was collected using Ottawa Self-Injury Scale, Olweus Bullying Questionnaire and Emotion Regulation Scale, and SPSS 23.0 and PROCESS 3.3 were used for data analysis.

RESULTS ① The detection rate of NSSI among middle school students was 29.75%, which was higher in females (32.01%) than in males (27.70%) ( P < 0.05). The reported rate of bullying among middle school students was 18.68%, male (21.70%) was higher than that of female (15.35%) ( P < 0.001); junior high school students (25.54%) were higher than high school students (12.91%) ( P < 0.001). ② There were positive correlations between bullying behaviors, expression inhibition strategies and NSSI among middle school students ( r = 0.232, r = 0.114, P < 0.05, respectively); bullying behaviors were positively correlated with expression inhibition strategies ( r = 0.059, P < 0.01) ; NSSI, bullied behavior and cognitive reappraisal strategies were all negatively correlated ( r = -0.072, P < 0.01; r = -0.050, P<0.05). ③Expression suppression strategy played a partial mediating role in the impact of school bullying on NSSI, and the mediating effect accounted for 3.46% of the total effect.

CONCLUSION The expression inhibition of emotion regulation strategies of middle school students has a weak mediating effect between school bullying and NSSI, suggesting that emotional intervention may have a certain significance in the prevention and control of NSSI.

目的 探讨中学生情绪调节策略在校园被欺凌与非自杀性自伤（non-suicidal self-injury，NSSI） 之间的中介作用。方法 于2021年1月6日，使用渥太华自伤量表、Olweus被欺凌问卷和情绪调节量表收集江西省某中学2 040名学生的信息，采用SPSS 23.0与PROCESS 3.3进行数据分析。结果 ①中学生的NSSI检出率为29.75%，女性（32.01%） 高于男性（27.70%）（P＜0.05）。中学生被欺凌报告率为18.68%，男性（21.70%） 高于女性 （15.35%）（P＜0.001）；初中生 （25.54%）高于高中生（12.91%）（P＜0.001）。②中学生被欺凌行为、表达抑制策略与NSSI均存在正相关 （分别r＝0.232，r＝0.114，P均＜0.05）；被欺凌行为与表达抑制策略存在正相关（r＝0.059，P＜0.01）；NSSI、被欺凌行为与认知重评策略均存在负相关（分别r＝-0.072，P＜0.01；r＝-0.050，P＜0.05）。③表达抑制策略在校园被欺凌行为对NSSI的影响中起部分中介作用，中介效应占总效应的3.46%。结论 中学生情绪调节策略的表达抑制在校园被欺凌行为与NSSI之间存在微弱中介作用，提示情绪干预可能对NSSI防控具有一定的意义。


