Abstract

OBJECTIVE To develop a road transportation accident database according to the safety production supervision and administration bureau's demand for road transportation accident data management.



METHODS Taking the "Catalogue of Elements of Road Transport Accident Information Collection" as the core of data content, combining the data content source, main object and supervision process requirements, using MySQL open source database platform, using B/S (Browser/Server) framework to compile a database system ; Enter the case data of the safety supervision road transport accident investigation report to test the database effect. As a result , the developed database system is recorded in clear modules and lines, showing the elements and information of road transportation accidents and the supervision process, including people, vehicles, roads, environment, transportation enterprises, supervision departments, casualties and losses, accident investigation, handling and prevention. Control and other aspects of the information module is clear. The preliminary analysis results of the 118 accident case data included in the database can meet the needs of the emergency management bureau and other relevant departments.



CONCLUSION The road transport accident database developed by this project is standardized and complete, and the sections are clear and reasonable, and it can better show the whole process information of road transport accidents from occurrence to supervision, which is convenient for information exchange and summary analysis in the future.



Link to this article:

https://academic.hep.com.cn/im/CN/Y2022/V11/I1/1



===



目的 针对安全生产监督管理局对道路运输事故数据管理需求，研制道路运输事故数据库。方法 以"道路运输事故信息采集要素目录"为数据内容核心，将数据内容来源、主体对象和监管流程需求相结合，利MySQL开源数据库平台，采用B/S（Browser/Server）构架，编制数据库系统；录入安监道路运输事故调查报告案例数据进行数据库效果检验。结果 研制的数据库系统以清晰的模块和线条记录，展现了道路运输事故发生和监管过程的要素及信息，人、车、路、环境、运输企业、监管部门、伤亡和损失、事故调查处理与防控等方面的信息模块清楚。数据库收录的118例事故案例数据初步分析结果能满足应急管理局等相关部门的需求。结论 本项目研制的道路运输事故数据库内容规范完整、板块清晰合理，较好地展现了道路运输事故从发生到监管的全过程信息，便于以后的信息交流和总结分析。

Language: cn