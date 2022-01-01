Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the level and distribution characteristics of injury deaths among residents in Yunnan Province in 2017, and to provide reference for the formulation of injury prevention and control measures in Yunnan Province.



METHODS Based on the death cause monitoring data in Yunnan Province, the injury mortality rate, standardized mortality rate, death composition ratio, years of life lost (YLL) and other indicators were calculated to describe the population, region and time of injury deaths in Yunnan Province. distribution characteristics.



RESULTS In 2017, the estimated number of injury deaths in Yunnan Province was 35 364, accounting for 10.52% of the total deaths, and it was the fifth cause of death among residents in Yunnan Province; the estimated injury YLL in Yunnan Province was 1.45 million-years, accounting for 17.48% of the total YLL of deaths. ; The injury death rate in Yunnan Province was 74.12/100,000, and the standardized death rate was 77.71/100,000. Males (101.96/100,000) are higher than females (44.77/100,000), rural (82.83/100,000) are higher than urban (62.16/100,000), and counties with the highest injury mortality rate (176.96/10 in Lanping County, Nujiang Prefecture) 10,000) was 9.6 times that of the county with the lowest mortality rate (18.42/100,000 in Wuhua District, Kunming City). Injury mortality increases with age, and the proportion of injury deaths to all causes of death presents an inverted U-shaped distribution with age, with the highest proportion of injury deaths in the 5-29 age group, exceeding 50%. The top five causes of injury deaths in the province are motor vehicle traffic accidents (27.91%), accidental falls (25.85%), suicide (14.71%), accidental poisoning (11.62%) and drowning (6.32%). The injury death spectrum is different for different age groups. The first cause of injury death in 0-14 years old is drowning; the first cause of injury death in 15-64 years old is motor vehicle traffic accident; the first cause of injury death in 65 years old and above is accidental fall.



CONCLUSION Yunnan Province has a heavy burden of injury, death and disease, with significant differences in gender, age and region. Injury prevention and control in Yunnan Province should focus on areas with high incidence of injuries (regions with mountains, valleys, and mountains) and high-risk groups (males, the elderly, and the elderly). ), and take targeted prevention and control strategies for the main injury types of different age groups.



目的 分析2017年云南省居民伤害死亡的水平和分布特点，为制定云南省伤害防控措施提供参考。方法 基于云南省死因监测数据，计算伤害死亡率、标化死亡率、死亡构成比、过早死亡寿命损失年（years of life lost，YLL）等指标，描述云南省伤害死亡在人群、地区和时间的分布特点。结果 2017年云南省估计伤害死亡数为35 364人，占总死亡人数的10.52%，是云南省居民第五位死亡原因；估计云南省伤害YLL为145万人年，占全死因YLL的17.48%；云南省伤害死亡率为74.12/10万，标化死亡率为77.71/10万。男性（101.96/10万）高于女性（44.77/10万），农村（82.83/10万）高于城市（62.16/10万），伤害死亡率最高的县区（怒江州兰坪县176.96/10万）是死亡率最低县区（昆明市五华区18.42/10万）的9.6倍。随年龄增长伤害死亡率升高，而伤害死亡占全死因的比例随年龄增长呈现倒U型分布，5～29岁年龄组伤害死亡占比最高，超过50%。全省前五位伤害死亡原因是机动车辆交通事故（占27.91%）、意外跌落（25.85%）、自杀（14.71%）、意外中毒（11.62%）和溺水（6.32%）。不同年龄组伤害死亡谱不同，0-14岁第一位伤害死亡原因是溺水；15-64岁第一位伤害死亡原因是机动车辆交通事故；65岁及以上第一位伤害死亡原因是意外跌落。结论 云南省伤害死亡疾病负担较重，性别、年龄、地区差异明显，云南省伤害防控应重点关注伤害高发地区（地形以高山、峡谷、山地为主的地区）和高发人群（男性、老年人），针对不同年龄段的主要伤害类型采取有针对性的防控策略。

