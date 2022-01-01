|
肖旺欣，成佩霞，胡国清. Inj. Med. 2022; 11(1): 50-57.
产品伤害监测系统发展现状
(Copyright © 2022, Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she, Zhonghua yu fang yi xue hui shang hai yu fang yu kong zhi fen hui, Publisher Gao deng jiao yu chu ban she)
Product injury is an important public health and safety issue. By retrieving core documents published in domestic and foreign databases before June 2020, this paper systematically sorts out the development history, product injury definition and related variables, advantages and disadvantages, and application status of domestic and foreign product injury monitoring systems. The results show that the development of product injury monitoring systems varies among countries and regions. It is suggested to improve product injury monitoring data availability, sampling design, monitoring point range and data quality in the future to promote the development of product injury prevention and control in my country. develop.
Language: cn