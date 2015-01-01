|
Voloshchuk N, Becker G. Acta Biochim. Pol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Panstwowe Wydawnictwo Naukowe)
35877961
For the time being, as one of only a few journals world-wide, the scientific journal Acta Biochimica Polonica (henceforth ABP) has decided not to accept manuscripts submitted by authors affiliated with Russian institutions. This is a strong symbolic act of solidarity with Ukraine being assaulted by Russia. The questions are, however, how this unprecedented boycott of researchers from publishing because their nation leads a criminal war could be justified, and how this harsh action is in accordance with fundamental principles of science and its system.
Language: en