Anderson K, Goldsmith LP, Lomani J, Ali Z, Clarke G, Crowe C, Jarman H, Johnson S, McDaid D, Pariza P, Park AL, Smith JA, Stovold E, Turner K, Gillard S. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(4): e144.
(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
35876075
BACKGROUND: Internationally, an increasing proportion of emergency department visits are mental health related. Concurrently, psychiatric wards are often occupied above capacity. Healthcare providers have introduced short-stay, hospital-based crisis units offering a therapeutic space for stabilisation, assessment and appropriate referral. Research lags behind roll-out, and a review of the evidence is urgently needed to inform policy and further introduction of similar units. AIMS: This systematic review aims to evaluate the effectiveness of short-stay, hospital-based mental health crisis units.
suicide; crisis care; crisis unit; emergency psychiatric care; Psychiatric nursing