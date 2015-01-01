Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The extent and nature of social pressure and bullying towards healthcare workers (HCWs) during the COVID-19 remains unclear. The following study identifies the effect of social pressure and bullying directed towards HCWs when using biosecurity measures during the COVID-19 pandemic; further, the impact on perceptions, attitudes and job satisfaction level is also explored.



METHODOLOGY: We conducted a cross-sectional survey-based study among 684 Ecuadorian HCWs. The survey consisted of 38 questions related to the frequency, attitudes, and perceptions of biosecurity measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Exploratory factor analysis was performed to assess the validity of the questionnaire. Associations between variables were analysed using χ(2) and Fisher's exact test. Using SPSS V.25, qualitative and quantitative data were analysed.



RESULTS: Of the 684 participants, 175 (25.59%) experienced or felt bullying or social pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic associated with the use of biosecurity measures. Of these, 40.6% believed it was due to an imbalance of power in the workplace. The perception that HCWs wearing personal protective equipment resulting in bullying was noted in 12% of the respondents. Job satisfaction was positive among 73% of the respondents. Gender (female) and type of institution (public) were noted to contribute towards job satisfaction and bullying experiences.



CONCLUSION: Exposure to social bullying and pressure due to the use of biosecurity measures during the COVID-19 pandemic may result in reduced job satisfaction and thoughts about quitting work.

