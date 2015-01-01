SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dellar K, Roberts L, Bullen J, Downe K, Kane R. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X221113525

PMID

35876314

Abstract

Indigenous youth are overrepresented in the Australian criminal justice system, yet little is known about how they differ from non-Indigenous youth in terms of criminogenic risk and need profiles in relation to reoffending. The aim of the study was to examine the differences between Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth in terms of criminogenic risk and need profiles. This paper expands on findings of our previous study. and present the results of two analyses. The first is a comparative analysis of the differences in criminogenic risk and need factors in a sample of 4,653 youth.

RESULTS raise questions about how Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth differ on type of criminogenic needs and how risk/needs are defined in an Indigenous context. The second analysis examines the predictive validity of a shortened version of the YLS/CMI in a subsample of 921 youth.

RESULTS show that a specific combination of five items for Indigenous youth corresponds to an improvement in AUC scores from c. = 0.65 for the full version to c. = 0.73. For non-Indigenous youth, the selected set of five items corresponds to an improvement in AUC scores from c. = 0.66 for the full version of the YLS/CMI to c. = 0.73. Implications of these findings for research, policy, and reducing Indigenous overrepresentation are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

recidivism; Indigenous youth; overrepresentation; predictive validity; YLS/CMI

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print