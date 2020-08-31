SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bell V, McCann A, Power C, Gilchrist E, O'Byrne H, Roulston J, McCrory S, Curtis E, Barrett M, Harty S. Ir. J. Med. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, General Publications)

10.1007/s11845-022-03115-6

35879544

During the COVID-19 lockdown, social isolation from school closures and home visitation restrictions compounded known risk factors for child maltreatment. To determine the incidence and types of child protection concern (CPC) among inpatients during the COVID-19 lockdown compared to the matched timeframe in 2019. A retrospective chart review of CPC assessments at Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin and Tallaght from March 13 to August 31, 2020, and the same period in 2019. Eighty-six versus 163 inpatients were assessed for CPC in 2020 versus 2019. Higher proportions of physical abuse concerns (52.3% versus 11% (p < 0.001)) and emotional abuse concerns (7.0% versus 1.2% (p = 0.015)) were observed in 2020. Case complexity, defined as involving two or more types of CPC, increased with 48.8% in 2020 versus 13.5% in 2019 (p < 0.001). During the 2020 lockdown, there were fewer assessments for child protection concern. However, there was significantly increased complexity.


COVID-19; Child protection; Child abuse; Neglect

