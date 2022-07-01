Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent homicide rates have aroused global concern and better understanding of factors relating to homicidal ideation is critical. This study aimed to explore the correlates of homicidal ideation in a cross-sectional school-based sample of Chinese early adolescents.



METHODS: The data were obtained from the cross-sectional project 'Health and Risky Behaviors among Middle School Students in Anhui Province, China', which was conducted in November 2020. The entire sample of 5724 middle school students who completed the questionnaires was included in the present study. Network analysis was employed to examine the correlates of homicidal ideation at three levels: individual (sex, academic performance, childhood trauma, aggression, anxiety, severe physical illness), family (family economic status, family violence, parental crime, parental mental illness, relationship with father, relationship with mother), and school (school-bullying victimization and perpetration, relationship with classmates, teacher support). Additionally, sensitivity analyses were performed to evaluate sex differences.



RESULTS: In the whole sample, 11.7 % of students reported homicidal ideation in the past six months. Network analyses revealed that individual-level (childhood maltreatment, aggression and anxiety) and school-level (teacher support, school-bullying victimization and perpetration) factors were associated with homicidal ideation. Sensitivity analyses showed that homicidal ideation was associated with academic performance and school-bullying victimization in boys but not in girls, although the sex differences were not significant. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design of this study limited the inference of causality.



CONCLUSIONS: This study identified some correlates of homicidal ideation and provided some novel insights into homicide prevention and intervention in Chinese early adolescents.

Language: en