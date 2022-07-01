Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is limited evidence for the association among soft drink consumption, aggressive behaviors, and depressive symptoms among the adolescents.



METHODS: Data were derived from a national representative sample of Youth Risk Behavior Surveys of United States during 2011 to 2019. Binary logistic regression models with complex sampling design were used to estimate the effect of soft drink consumption on aggressive behaviors and depressive symptoms. Mediating analysis was used to explore the association between soft drink consumption and depressive symptoms by aggressive behaviors.



FINDINGS: The total prevalence of depressive symptoms was 3 l.2 % (30.3 %-32.0 %). Compared with none of soft drink consumption, <1 time/day (OR: 1.29, 95%CI: 1.19-1.41), 1-2 times/day (OR: 1.49, 95%CI: 1.33-1.67), and ≥3 times/day (OR: 1.95, 95%CI: 1.70-2.24) were significantly associated with increased risk of aggressive behaviors. High levels of soft drink consumption (1-2 times/day, OR: 1.19, 95%CI: 1.07-1.32; ≥3 times/day, OR: 1.61, 95%CI: 1.42-1.81) and aggressive behaviors (OR: 1.98, 95%CI: 1.84-2.13) were found to be significantly associated with increased risk of depressive symptoms. A linear dose-response relationship of soft drink consumption with aggressive behaviors and depressive symptoms was found in this study (all p < 0.001). Aggressive behaviors partially mediated the association between soft drink consumption and depressive symptoms and each pathway was statistically significant. LIMITATIONS: The causal relationship was not able to certain because of the cross-sectional design.



CONCLUSIONS: The mediating role of aggressive behaviors on the association of high levels of soft drink consumptions with depressive symptoms should be paid more attention among the adolescents.

