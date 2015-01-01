Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare suicidal behaviors that occur during the school year with those during school break and to examine demographic characteristics and comorbidities of the suicidal behaviors by time period.



METHODS: This retrospective cross-sectional analysis of a nationwide US sample included 74,385 inpatients (aged 10-18 years) who were admitted to the hospital with primary ICD-9 codes of suicidal ideation or suicide and self-inflicted injury including poisoning between January and December 2014. For this study, the sample was further subgrouped based on school year (September to May) and school break (June to August).



RESULTS: Suicidal behaviors were higher during the school year (average of 6,761/month) compared to school break (average of 4,512/month). Prevalence of suicidal behaviors was highest in October for both hospitalization and primary diagnosis of mood disorder. Among the school year cohort, the rate of suicidal behaviors was higher in youth with mood disorders (91.6% vs 90%). During school break, the suicidal behavior rate was higher for youth with disruptive behavior disorders (34.6% vs 31.5%) and comorbid alcohol (7.9% vs 5.7%) and other substance use disorders (21.7% vs 18.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal behaviors were higher (1.5 times) during the school year compared to school break. Given the finding that suicidal behaviors are higher among students with mood disorders during the school year, schools should implement universal depression and suicide screening. Youth with disruptive behavior disorders and substance use disorders are at higher risk for suicidal behaviors during school break, thus increased outreach and monitoring during extended breaks seems warranted for these high-risk youth during unstructured times.

