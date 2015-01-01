Abstract

OBJECTIVE: While microscale pedestrian environment features such as sidewalks and crosswalks can affect pedestrian safety, it is challenging to assess microscale environment associated risk across locations or at scale. Addressing these challenges requires an efficient auditing protocol that can be used to assess frequencies of microscale environment features. For this reason, we developed an eight-item pedestrian environment virtual audit protocol and conducted a descriptive epidemiologic study of pedestrian injury in Washington State, USA.



METHODS: We used data from police reports at pedestrian-automotive collision sites where the pedestrian was seriously injured or died. At each collision site, high school students participating in an online summer internship program virtually audited Google Street View imagery to assess the presence of microscale pedestrian environment features such as crosswalks and streetlighting. We assessed inter-rater reliability using Cohen's kappa and explored prevalence of eight microscale environment features in relation to injury severity and municipal boundaries.



RESULTS: There were 2248 motor vehicle crashes eliciting police response and resulting in death or serious injury of a pedestrian in Washington State between January 1, 2015 and May 8, 2020. Of the crashes resulting in serious injury or death, 498 (22%) resulted in fatalities and 1840 (82%) occurred within municipal boundaries. Cohen's kappa scores for the eight pedestrian features that were audited ranged from 0.52 to 0.86. Audit results confirmed that features such as sidewalks and crosswalks were more common at collision sites within city limits.



CONCLUSIONS: High school student volunteers with minimal training can reliably audit microscale pedestrian environments using limited resources.

