Abstract

Aims

To identify young people with different levels of family-related problems, including parental substance use disorder (PSUD), and investigate differences in grades at graduation from compulsory school and further enrollment in education.

Methods

Participants included 6784 emerging adults (aged 15-25 years) from samples drawn for two national surveys in Denmark 2014-2015. Latent classes were constructed using the following parental variables: PSUD, offspring not living with both parents, and parental criminality, mental disorders, chronic diseases and long-term unemployment. The characteristics were analyzed using an independent one-way ANOVA. Differences in grade point average and further enrollment were analyzed using linear regression and logistic regression, respectively.

Results

Four classes of families were identified: 1. "Low adverse childhood experiences (ACE) families", 2. "Families with PSUD", 3. "Families with unemployment" and 4. "High ACE families". There were significant differences in grades, with the highest average among youth from "Low ACE families" (males = 6.83; females = 7.40) and significant lower averages among both males and females from the other types of families, but lowest among young people from "High ACE families" (Males = 5.58; females = 5.79). Youth from "Families with PSUD" (Males: OR = 1.51; 95% CI: 1.01-2.26; females: OR = 2.16; 95% CI: 1.22-3.85) and "High ACE families" (Males: OR = 1.78; 95% CI: 1.11-2.26) were significantly more likely not to be enrolled in further education compared with "Low ACE families".

Conclusions

Young people who experience PSUD, both as the primary family-related problem as well as among multiple family-related problems, are at increased risk for negative school-related outcomes.

Language: en