Citation
AlShemeili H, Davidson R, Khalid K. Journal of engineering, design and technology 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE This paper aims to critically evaluate the impact of empowering leadership on safety behavior and safety climate during safety monitoring at a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Language: en
Keywords
Empowering leadership; Exploratory factor analysis; Nuclear power plant (NPP); Quantitative research; Safety behavior; Safety climate; Safety monitoring; Self-regulation framework; Social exchange theory; Structural equation modeling; Theory of planned behavior; UAE