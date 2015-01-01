|
Citation
|
Nwaogu JM, Chan APC, Tetteh MO. Journal of engineering, design and technology 2021; 20(3): 671-695.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Construction tradesmen are exposed to high levels of stress that can worsen mental health, negatively impacting safety compliance and organization productivity. Hence, effectively coping with stress to prevent mental ill-health becomes an essential point of reference. Thus, this study aims to examine the role of factors such as resilience and coping strategies in protecting tradesmen against mental ill-health.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; Construction safety; Depression; Individual resilience; Stress