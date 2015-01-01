|
Andaru IPN. Jurnal Wanita dan Keluarga 2021; 2(1): 41-51.
Cyber child grooming sebagai bentuk kekerasan berbasis gender online di era pandemi
(Copyright © 2021)
We know that the more advanced and developed technology, of course, will have positive and negative impacts as well. From the positive side, the internet or social media can provide a variety of information and knowledge as well as can communicate with other people without meeting face to face. However, from the negative side, the presence of the internet or social media can lead to various modes of crime by taking advantage of technological advances. One of the increasing crimes in the pandemic era is Online Gender Based Violence (OGBV) specifically here is cyber grooming. The existence of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused cyber grooming in children to increase, because during the pandemic the community did more activities at home, especially children using gadgets a lot and sadly not being used properly. This research will use qualitative methods with data collection techniques and descriptive analytical research type. This study aims to find out how cyber child grooming has increased in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, and what causes cyber child grooming also how its impact.
Language: id
Child Grooming; Cyber Grooming; media sosial; Social media; Technology; teknologi