Abstract

We know that the more advanced and developed technology, of course, will have positive and negative impacts as well. From the positive side, the internet or social media can provide a variety of information and knowledge as well as can communicate with other people without meeting face to face. However, from the negative side, the presence of the internet or social media can lead to various modes of crime by taking advantage of technological advances. One of the increasing crimes in the pandemic era is Online Gender Based Violence (OGBV) specifically here is cyber grooming. The existence of the Covid-19 pandemic has caused cyber grooming in children to increase, because during the pandemic the community did more activities at home, especially children using gadgets a lot and sadly not being used properly. This research will use qualitative methods with data collection techniques and descriptive analytical research type. This study aims to find out how cyber child grooming has increased in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, and what causes cyber child grooming also how its impact.



Kita ketahui bahwa semakin maju dan berkembangnya teknologi tentu akan memiki dampak positif dan negatifnya juga. Dari segi positif, internet atau media sosial dapat memberikan berbagai informasi dan pengetahuan, demikian juga dapat berkomunikasi dengan orang lain tanpa bertatap muka. Namun dari sisi negatif, kehadiran internet atau media sosial ini dapat menimbulkan berbagai tindak modus kejahatan dengan memanfaatkan kemajuan teknologi. Salah satu tindak kejahatan yang meningkat di era pandemi adalah Kekerasan Berbasis Gender Online (KBGO) dalam bentuk cyber grooming. Adanya pandemi Covid-19 menyebabkan cyber grooming pada anak semakin meningkat, dikarenakan selama pandemi masyarakat lebih banyak melakukan kegiatan di rumah, terutama anak-anak banyak menggunakan gadget dan disalahgunakan. Penelitian ini akan menggunakan metode kualitatif dengan teknik pengumpulan data dan jenis penelitian deskriptif analitis. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui bagaimana cyber grooming pada anak meningkat di era pandemi Covid-19, apa yang menjadi penyebab adanya cyber child grooming dan bagaimana dampaknya.

