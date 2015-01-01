Abstract

Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, awareness of the importance of disaster preparedness has increased, and disaster prevention and mitigation efforts are being promoted throughout the country. Here, focusing on the evacuation of fishermen working in coastal areas, which are considered to be the most dangerous against tsunami invasion, from tsunami, fishermen operating on small fishing boats without radios obtaining disaster prevention information such as tsunami warnings. It became clear that there was a problem with the method of doing as mentioned, and there was a risk of not being able to evacuate without noticing that a tsunami warning was issued. In this study, we analyzed the issues regarding evacuation of fishermen operating on small fishing boats from the tsunami in the Habomai area of Hokkaido, where many fishermen are fishing on small fishing boats. As a result, we have developed a system that automatically transmits disaster prevention information to small fishing boats at the same time that disaster prevention information is issued by J-Alert.



東日本大震災以降，災害に対する備えの重要性についての認識が高まり，全国各地で防災・減災の 取組が進められている。ここで，津波来襲に対して最も危険と考えられる沿岸域で働く漁業者の津波からの避難に着目したところ，無線を搭載しない小型漁船で操業する漁業者が，津波警報等の防災情報を入手する方法に課題があり津波警報等の防災情報が発令されたことに気が付かず避難出来ない危険性があることが明らかとなった。 本研究では，多くの漁業者が小型漁船で漁業を営んでいる北海道根室市歯舞地区において，小型漁船で操業する漁業者の津波からの避難についての課題を分析し，Jアラート（全国瞬時警報システム）により防災情報が発令されると同時に自動的に小型漁船へ防災情報を伝達するシステムを開発した。

