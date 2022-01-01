Abstract

The lack of a validated methodology severely hampers the study of violence among athletes. Questionnaires and surveys with unproven psychometric characteristics used in various studies cast doubt on the results obtained. The current study presents the results of the construction of a test to investigate violence among athletes. The test is based on the questionnaire for the study of violence among athletes proposed by Vertommen et al. (2016), as its final version is a modified methodology. The study includes 314 current and former athletes. The survey was conducted online. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis were applied to the empirical data. The analysis results provide the basis for adopting a two-factor test structure with corresponding physical and emotional abuse subscales.

Language: en