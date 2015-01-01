|
Okros N, Virga D. Personnel Review 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE Based on the socially embedded model of thriving at work and using the conservation of resources and job demands-resources theories, this study aims to examine the mediating role of thriving at work, as a personal resource, in the relationship between workplace safety, as job resource, and well-being.
Health complaints; Job satisfaction; Thriving at work; Workplace safety