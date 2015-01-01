Abstract

The aim of the study was to investigate the association between adolescent delinquency and sleep deficiency. A comprehensive set of potential mechanisms underlying this association were also examined. Using data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health, the present study employed sibling fixed effects models to account for unobservable family-level confounders, such as genetic predisposition, parenting style, parental ability, and school and neighborhood environments. In Sobel mediation tests, the following mechanism variables were explored: substance use, school-based relationships, and parent-child relationships. An increase in delinquency (measured by the total number of types of delinquent behavior engaged) was associated with an increased risk of sleep deficiency one year later. Sibling fixed effects models with a lagged dependent variable revealed that this association is robust to adjustment for family-level heterogeneity as well as prior sleep deficiency. Substance use was the most salient pathway linking delinquency to sleep deficiency (17% for binge drinking and 26% for marijuana use), followed by student-teacher relationships (17%) and father-child relationships (16%). The results of this study suggest that policymakers and practitioners may consider developing interventions to help delinquent adolescents avoid substance use and restore disruptions of student-teacher and father-child relationships.

