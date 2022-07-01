Abstract

As we look to the current conflict in Ukraine, our service members deploy to periphery Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization countries. At the same time, we see an increase in high-kinetic wounding patterns in the United States. We look to the important underrepresented topic of urologic trauma in combat casualties to prepare for the wounds of modern warfare. Genitourinary wounds are increasingly frequent and affect both military and civilian casualties; civilian urologists and deployed surgeons require proficiency in treating these wounds. We present this review of urologic trauma in Afghanistan and Iraq to inform considerations for urologic surgeons and first responders.

