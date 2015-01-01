SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kapuku C, Kho SY, Kim DK, Cho SH. Transp. Lett. 2022; 14(4): 347-351.

(Copyright © 2022, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2020.1758389

Competitiveness is an important factor for the sustainable mobility of an integrated multimodal system. In this study, we explore and answer the question concerning what makes bike-sharing trips more competitive than bus trips. The empirical analysis is conducted using transit smartcard and bike-sharing GPS data collected in Seoul, and logistic regression models were developed to understand the factors contributing to the bike-sharing being more competitive than buses. The findings demonstrate that bike-sharing is not only a complementary mode but could also be competing with buses at certain extents. The results indicate that bike-sharing trips can be more competitive than bus trips with longer detours or when the speed of the bus is reduced, such as peak-time periods and short trips. Travel time of bike-sharing is more reliable than bus's during peak times, while the bike lanes contribute to keeping bike-sharing more competitive even during off-peak times.


bike-sharing; Competitiveness; integrated multimodal transportation system; logistic regression model; mobility as a service; public transport

