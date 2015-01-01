|
Pathivada BK, Vedagiri P. Transp. Lett. 2022; 14(4): 378-384.
(Copyright © 2022, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Crashes take place at intersections even when signalized due to the presence of dilemma zone, where the driver feels uncertain whether to cross or stop at the trigger of yellow signal. Erroneous decisions taken by the driver leads to rear-end or right-angle crashes, causing safety implications. Accurate position of the dilemma zone can help in implementing various safety measures and enhance the safety at signalized intersections. This study evaluates the dilemma boundaries for mixed traffic conditions using Support Vector Machine (SVM), a supervised machine learning technique. The study results indicate that the position of the dilemma zone is influenced by traffic and geometric characteristics.
Language: en
dilemma boundaries; mixed traffic conditions; Signalized intersection; support vector machine (SVM); yellow light