Abstract

The helmet of riders of electric bicycles plays an important role in reducing injuries and deaths in traffic accidents. This paper conducts a questionnaire survey, data analysis and modelling to investigate the influencing factors of electric bicycle helmet wearing. First, living area, gender, age, marital status and education level are selected as independent variables for data analysis. The factor analysis divides the sentiments of electric bicyclists for wearing helmets into four aspects: safety perception, practical sensation, satisfaction perception and emergency perception, and ordinal multiple logistic models are built to analyse the influencing factors. The result shows that people aged 18−25, 26−35, 36−45 and 46−55 are 1.3, 1.8, 2.0 and 2.3 times more likely, respectively, to have at least a grade higher safety perception than those aged 56 and over; men are 0.77 times more likely than women to feel at least one grade higher about the practical perception and 1.48 times more than women about the satisfaction perception; people with primary school, junior high school, senior high school, junior college and bachelor's degree education are 1.64, 2.44, 1.50, 1.70 and 1.55 times more likely, respectively, than people with a master's degree to feel at least one grade higher about the satisfaction perception.

Language: en