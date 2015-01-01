Abstract

PURPOSE:

This study aimed to obtain, categorize, and analyze baseline data regarding the subjective perception of ambulances from the consumers' perspective, which can be utilized for improving emergency medical service systems.



Methods:

Fifty people aged 20 to 40 years old were selected as P samples. Data from 35 statements of Q-cards and Q-sample distribution plots were gathered using Q-sort and analyzed using the PC-QUANL program for major factor analysis.



Results:

We found four unique characteristics which accounted for 57.57% of the total variation: "Considerate of emergency situations," "Identifying emergency patients," "Trusting emergency vehicles," and "Sympathizing with emergency patients."



Conclusion:

Organizations that provide emergency medical services using ambulances should plan and render patient care according to the four types of public perception of ambulances.

Language: ko