Abstract

External validation of a new predictive model for falls among inpatients using the official Japanese ADL scale, Bedriddenness ranks: a double-centered prospective cohort study.

Tago M, Katsuki NE, Nakatani E, Tokushima M, Dogomori A, Mori K, Yamashita S, Oda Y, Yamashita SI. BMC Geriatr. 2022 Apr 15;22(1):331. doi: 10.1186/s12877-022-02871-5.



After publication of this article [1], the authors reported that there was a mistake in the formula of model 2 in Additional file 3. The correct formula of model 2 is as follows:

−5.8563+0.0096×(Age)+(Male=0.5684)+(Emergency admission=0.4418)+(Admitted department;Neurosurgery=0.6520)+(Hypnotics;Using=0.3612,Missing data=0.2139)+(History of fall=0.4362)+(Ability of eating;Independent=0.2352,Missing data=−1.0436)+(Bedriddennessrank;J=1.3758,A=1.8317,B=1.9186,C=1.7205,Not assessable=−0.1505)



The original article [1] has been corrected.

Language: en