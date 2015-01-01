Abstract

BACKGROUND: The dual urban-rural division system in China has led to distinguishes in economic development, medical services, and education as well as in mental health disparities. This study examined whether community factors (community cohesion, supportive network size, foreseeable community threat, and medical insurance coverage) predict the depressive symptoms of Chinese workers and how community factors may work differently in rural and urban settings.



METHODS: This secondary data analysis was conducted using data from the 2014 and 2016 China Labor-force Dynamics Survey (CLDS). The sample of this study includes 9,140 workers (6,157 rural labors and 2,983 urban labors) who took part in both the 2014 and 2016 CLDS. This study discusses the relation between community factors and depressive symptoms of Chinese workers by correlation analysis and regression analysis. All analyses were conducted using SPSS 24.0.



RESULTS: The results indicate that rural workers have higher levels of depressive symptoms than urban workers. Medical benefits coverage predicts depressive symptoms of rural workforces (B = -0.343, 95%CI = -0.695 ~ 0.009, p < . 10), and community supportive network size predicts depressive symptoms of urban workforces (B = -.539, 95%CI = -0.842 ~ 0.236, p < . 01).



CONCLUSIONS: Policymakers may address depressive symptoms of rural labor through improved coverage of medical benefits. In urban areas, efforts can be made to strengthen community supportive network for the urban labor force.

