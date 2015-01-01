|
Li W, Gao G, Sun F, Jiang L. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1429.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35897001
BACKGROUND: The dual urban-rural division system in China has led to distinguishes in economic development, medical services, and education as well as in mental health disparities. This study examined whether community factors (community cohesion, supportive network size, foreseeable community threat, and medical insurance coverage) predict the depressive symptoms of Chinese workers and how community factors may work differently in rural and urban settings.
Community networks; Depressive symptoms; Disparities; Workforce