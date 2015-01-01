|
Citation
|
Vranken L, Wyers CE, Van der Velde RY, Janzing HMJ, Kaarsemakers S, Driessen J, Eisman J, Center JR, Nguyen TV, Tran T, Bliuc D, Geusens P, van den Bergh JP. BMJ Open 2022; 12(7): e058983.
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the risk of subsequent fractures in patients who attended the Fracture Liaison Service (FLS), with and without incident falls after the index fracture.
DESIGN: A 3-year prospective observational cohort study. SETTING: An outpatient FLS in the Netherlands. PARTICIPANTS: Patients aged 50+ years with a recent clinical fracture. OUTCOME MEASURES: Incident falls and subsequent fractures.
RESULTS: The study included 488 patients (71.9% women, mean age: 64.6±8.6 years). During the 3-year follow-up, 959 falls had been ascertained in 296 patients (60.7%) (ie, fallers), and 60 subsequent fractures were ascertained in 53 patients (10.9%). Of the fractures, 47 (78.3%) were fall related, of which 25 (53.2%) were sustained at the first fall incident at a median of 34 weeks. An incident fall was associated with an approximately 9-fold (HR: 8.6, 95% CI 3.1 to 23.8) increase in the risk of subsequent fractures.
CONCLUSION: These data suggest that subsequent fractures among patients on treatment prescribed in an FLS setting are common, and that an incident fall is a strong predictor of subsequent fracture risk. Immediate attention for fall risk could be beneficial in an FLS model of care. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NL45707.072.13.
Language: en