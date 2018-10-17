|
Kim C, Chum A, Nielsen A, Macmaster F, Rittenbach K, Allin S, O'Campo P, Kirst M, Hamilton H. Can. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Psychiatric Association, Publisher SAGE Publications)
35892283
Canada legalized recreational cannabis on October 17, 2018. Since then, only one Canadian study (in Quebec) examined the impact of legalization on cannabis-related hospitalizations." That study focused on youth (0-19) using 5.5 months of post-legalization data, which precluded understanding the impact on trends over a longer period after legalization. While a number of recent studies have examined the impact of legalization on cannabis-related emergency department (ED) visits in Canada, 23 cannabis-related hospitalizations should not be ignored since substance-relate in-patient care is required in the most severe spectrum of cases and they contribute to significant healthcare costs.
Ontario; cannabinoids; addictions; cannabis use disorders; acute care; health services research; healthcare utilization