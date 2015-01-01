Abstract

At present, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people (LGBTQ+) are increasingly being empowered to freely express themselves, particularly young people and rising generations. Although data underline the trend of more open expression of different sexual orientations and gender identities, LGBTQ+ adolescents still suffer discrimination in the health care framework. Inclusive care by providers to look after the health of LGBTQ+ indiviuals is needed. Pediatricians are often the first health care providers for LGBTQ+ youth facing their sexual and gender identities. Unfortunately, pediatricians have limited knowledge about LGBTQ+ issues, which keeps them from fulfilling the specific needs of LGBTQ+ youth. The purpose of this review is to frame the most important aspects of LGBTQ+ youths' lives, including risks, difficulties and needs, that pediatricians should investigate and meet to provide these youth with better and more individualizedassistance regarding their health. A literature analysis showed that pediatricians have insufficient knowledge of and comfort with several items regarding the management of LGBTQ+ youths. Increased awareness and knowledge of the specific and exclusive needs of LGBTQ+ adolescents are mandatory, including dedicated pediatric LGBTQ+ health care training. This would give them the opportunity to forward an inclusive health care system, thus reducing the risks related to stigma, bullying and family rejection and promoting sex education. Further studies are needed to better evaluate the prevalence of LGBTQ+ youths, gender-based medicine in pediatrics and the effects of COVID-19 on the LGBTQ+ younth population due to increased risks of psychosocial suffering, isolation and mental diseases.

