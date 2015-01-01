Abstract

Violence detection aims to locate violent content in video frames. Improving the accuracy of violence detection is of great importance for security. However, the current methods do not make full use of the multi-modal vision and audio information, which affects the accuracy of violence detection. We found that the violence detection accuracy of different kinds of videos is related to the change of optical flow. With this in mind, we propose an optical flow-aware-based multi-modal fusion network (OAMFN) for violence detection. Specifically, we use three different fusion strategies to fully integrate multi-modal features. First, the main branch concatenates RGB features and audio features and the optical flow branch concatenates optical flow features with RGB features and audio features, respectively. Then, the cross-modal information fusion module integrates the features of different combinations and applies weights to them to capture cross-modal information in audio and video. After that, the channel attention module extracts valuable information by weighting the integration features. Furthermore, an optical flow-aware-based score fusion strategy is introduced to fuse features of different modalities from two branches. Compared with methods on the XD-Violence dataset, our multi-modal fusion network yields APs that are 83.09% and 1.4% higher than those of the state-of-the-art methods in offline detection, and 78.09% and 4.42% higher than those of the state-of-the-art methods in online detection.

